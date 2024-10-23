International Medical Center Hospital Announces Expansion Plans Aligned With Vision 2030

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah – Asdaf News:

The International Medical Center (IMC) Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, is set to announce its ambitious expansion plans at the upcoming Global 2024, taking place from October 21-23 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Center. The event, themed“Invest in Health,” is a major for healthcare innovation and investment, attracting over 1,200 companies and 500 global health experts.

IMC is set to announce a strategic expansion plan with new ventures that include:

. Wellcare Specialized Clinics: Specialized outpatient centers to expand access to World-class healthcare services. After the recent launch of Wellcare clinic at Red Sea mall in Jeddah, Wellcare is set to open a new medical center in Makkah early 2025.

. Obhor Hospital: A new 252 rooms, full-service hospital located in northern Jeddah, addressing the growing need for advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

These projects align with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom's strategic framework for diversifying the economy and enhancing public services, including healthcare. With healthcare playing a pivotal role in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is working to increase private sector participation and improve access to medical services for its citizens.

Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO and founder of IMC commented:“We are thrilled to unveil these transformative projects, which embody our commitment to elevating healthcare standards in the Kingdom. As Saudi Arabia works towards Vision 2030, IMC is proud to be part of this journey, advancing the nation's health and wellbeing.”

This announcement comes at a crucial time as Saudi Arabia continues to make strides in healthcare investment. By 2030, private sector healthcare investment is expected to increase by 65%, contributing to an overall market size of SAR 330 billion. IMC's projects directly support the government's Health Sector Transformation Program, which aims to build sustainable healthcare systems and foster innovation in medical services.

At the Global Health Exhibition, IMC will also engage with international experts at various forums, including the Leaders Summit, Digital Health Forum, and Investor Forum. These platforms offer invaluable opportunities for collaboration, particularly in areas of digital transformation, clinical excellence, and healthcare investment-central themes for achieving Vision 2030's healthcare goals.

