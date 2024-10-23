President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Met With President Of Laos In Kazan
Date
10/23/2024 10:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met with Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People's
Democratic Republic, in Kazan, Azernews
reports.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108811615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.