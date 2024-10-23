Pentagon Chief Confirms North Korean Troops Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has officially confirmed for the first time that North Korean military personnel have arrived in Russia.

According to Reuters , Austin made this statement while speaking to journalists in Rome, as reported by Ukrinform.

"There is evidence that there are DPRK in Russia," Austin told reporters, using North Korea's formal name – the People's Republic of Korea.

At the same time, Austin noted that it is currently unclear what exactly North Korean are doing in Russia.

"What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out," the Pentagon chief added.

As previously reported, according to Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, North Korean troops could soon be deployed in Russia's Kursk region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has also stated that Ukraine has information about the preparation of two North Korean brigades, each consisting of 6,000 personnel.