Governor Telangana Receives J&K Media Delegation

10/23/2024 9:07:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Hyderabad- A media delegation from Jammu & Kashmir called on Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
Media persons from Jammu and Kashmir are currently on a five day familiarisation visit of the state of Telangana. The tour is organised by the Press Information Bureau( PIB) which is aimed at introducing various central government initiatives in the field of research and development.

As part of the initiative media persons from different states visit each others states to familiarise themselves with the implementation of policies and programmes of the central government at the ground level.

Lauding the PIB initiative Governor Verma said“such tours for journalists are very significant as it helps them to see closely the impact of government initiatives and taking those learnings back to their respective states helps in strengthening our democratic setup.”

Welcoming the media persons, Governor said“in today's age of communication and high-profile journalism, such visits are very important.

He said Telangana is a state which is rich in culture, heritage, art, and crafts. He said Hyderabad's industrialization and development are significant achievements.

The delegation was headed by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB Hyderabad and Tariq Rather, Deputy Director PIB, Srinagar.

The media delegation later visited historic Golconda and Balahisar Fort complex. Golconda is a fortified citadel and ruined city located on the western outskirts of Hyderabad.

Kashmir Observer

