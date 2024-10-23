Governor Telangana Receives J&K Media Delegation
Date
10/23/2024 9:07:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Hyderabad- A media delegation from Jammu & Kashmir called on Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
Media persons from Jammu and Kashmir are currently on a five day familiarisation visit of the state of Telangana. The tour is organised by the Press Information Bureau( PIB) which is aimed at introducing various central government initiatives in the field of research and development.
As part of the initiative media persons from different states visit each others states to familiarise themselves with the implementation of policies and programmes of the central government at the ground level.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lauding the PIB initiative Governor Verma said“such tours for journalists are very significant as it helps them to see closely the impact of government initiatives and taking those learnings back to their respective states helps in strengthening our democratic setup.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Welcoming the media persons, Governor said“in today's age of communication and high-profile journalism, such visits are very important.
He said Telangana is a state which is rich in culture, heritage, art, and crafts. He said Hyderabad's industrialization and development are significant achievements.
Read Also
J&K Media Delegation Tours Telangana Institutions
No Interference With Media, Assures Omar Abdullah
The delegation was headed by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB Hyderabad and Tariq Rather, Deputy Director PIB, Srinagar.
The media delegation later visited historic Golconda and Balahisar Fort complex. Golconda is a fortified citadel and ruined city located on the western outskirts of Hyderabad.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23102024000215011059ID1108811302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.