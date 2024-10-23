Governor Telangana Receives J&K Media Delegation

As part of the initiative media persons from different states visit each others states to familiarise themselves with the implementation of policies and programmes of the central government at the ground level.

Lauding the PIB initiative Governor Verma said“such tours for journalists are very significant as it helps them to see closely the impact of government initiatives and taking those learnings back to their respective states helps in strengthening our democratic setup.”

Welcoming the media persons, Governor said“in today's age of communication and high-profile journalism, such visits are very important.

He said Telangana is a state which is rich in culture, heritage, art, and crafts. He said Hyderabad's industrialization and development are significant achievements.

The delegation was headed by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB Hyderabad and Tariq Rather, Deputy Director PIB, Srinagar.

The media delegation later visited historic Golconda and Balahisar Fort complex. Golconda is a fortified citadel and ruined city located on the western outskirts of Hyderabad.

