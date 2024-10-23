Business Jet Appoints New Director Of FBO Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Jet, a private company based at Dallas Love Field, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hannah Vincent as Director of

FBO Operations. Vincent previously served as the company's Chief Brand Officer, overseeing both the Customer Service and Marketing Teams. Her new appointment is a continuation of the family's legacy and furthers Business Jet's commitment to providing a personalized aviation experience. Vincent is the granddaughter and daughter of Business Jet Founders, Bob and Mike Wright. She serves on the leadership team along with her brother, Chris Wright, who is the Chief Executive Officer.

Hannah Vincent, Director of FBO Operations

In her new role as Director of FBO Operations, Vincent will focus on enhancing Business Jet's customer-centric approach and invigorating her team to continue to raise the bar. "Business Jet has a strong history of excellence thanks to the culture built by leaders before me. I'm grateful to be supported by a tenured FBO leadership team with a combined 100 years at Business Jet. Our continued goal is for all our customers to feel welcome, knowing they can expect the very best when they arrive on our ramp," said Vincent.

Growing up in the aviation industry and spending most of her career at Business Jet, Vincent is well-equipped to support the expansion of the company's FBO operations at Dallas Love Field. Chris Wright notes, "Hannah has progressed through numerous roles at Business Jet adding value and inciteful improvements every step of the way. She is a natural leader and well-prepared to take on this next challenge."

With Vincent overseeing the FBO, Business Jet continues its mission to provide trusted and comprehensive aviation support. "It's an incredibly exciting time to be a family owned and operated company in business aviation," said Vincent. "Our aim is to differentiate ourselves by creating an individualized experience for our customers across all our service offerings – FBO, charter/management, scheduled and AOG maintenance, and aircraft solutions and acquisitions."

About Business Jet

Business Jet is a family owned and operated private aviation provider based at Dallas Love Field. For over 30 years, Business Jet has combined high-level aircraft maintenance and management with award-winning complementary support services, including: aircraft charter and management, award-winning FBO services, AOG support, and aircraft solutions and acquisitions. To learn more about Business Jet, visit

businessjet .

