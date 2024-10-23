Argentina Secures $2 Billion In World Bank Loans

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina has reached a significant agreement with the World Bank, securing $2 billion in new loans. Luis Caputo and Finance Secretary Pablo Quirno led the negotiations, aiming to support social protection and education.



They also focused on improving access to and for the country's poorest citizens. These loans, pending approval from the World Bank's board, mark a crucial step in Argentina's pursuit of stability.



Felipe Jaramillo, Vice President of the World for Latin America and the Caribbean, expressed his support for Argentina on social media.



He described the meeting with the Argentine delegation as "very good" and emphasized the World Bank's commitment to assisting Argentina with these substantial loans.



The meeting included key figures such as Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank ; Marianne Fay, Director for Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, and Alfonso García Mora, Vice President of the International Finance Corporation for the region.







The proposed loans focus on priority areas identified by the Argentine government. Two projects, each worth $1 billion, aim to strengthen the institutional capacity of departments managing subsidy rationalization programs.

Argentina's Economic Initiatives

These programs focus on transportation and electricity in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA). In early December, new projects supporting education will be presented, including the Federal Literacy Commitment and the National Literacy Plan.



These initiatives include early childhood development programs, such as the 1,000 Days Program. This program supports children in their first thousand days and provides assistance to mothers.



Meanwhile, during a G20 ministers' meeting, Pierre Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), highlighted Argentina's substantial progress in reducing inflation.



The IMF's latest global estimates report did not update Argentina's projections due to an ongoing program and dialogue with authorities.



However, Gourinchas noted a significant drop in monthly inflation rates from 25% at the beginning of the year to 3.5%, underscoring this as a crucial achievement.



This financial collaboration with the World Bank marks a pivotal moment for Argentina as it works to stabilize its economy. The initiative also aims to improve living conditions for its citizens.

