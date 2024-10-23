Ferragamo Watches Fall-Winter 2024 Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The new Ferragamo watch collection brings Maximilian Davis' distinctive aesthetic to life, creating unique timepieces that capture every moment with elegance and precision.

Innovative mechanisms meet bold shapes, sporty structures, and luxurious silhouettes, all adorned with signature details that pay homage to the Maison's rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship.

Ferragamo's iconic best-sellers are reimagined with subtle variations and refined details, blending timeless design with the spirit of the new generation. Reinvented and restyled in its multiple expressions, the Gancini motif stands out on each exemplar as a symbol of the brand's sophisticated yet relaxed attitude.

FERRAGAMO DUO

Offered in two options, with a 40mm case for men and a 28mm case for women, the Ferragamo Duo model fuses style and refinement, emphasising the luminous sunray-finished dial adorned with the double Gancini motif at 8 o'clock. Classic elegance meets a modern spirit in the five-link bracelet embellished with a dual finish that emphasizes the harmonious colour contrasts.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

● Case : 40 mm or 28 mm ● Movement : Quartz 3-hand (Ronda 515.2 and Ronda 775.3) - Swiss Made ● Dial : Sunray with double Gancini at 8 o'clock ● Bracelet : Steel - butterfly buckle with Ferragamo logo ● Water resistance : 50 or 30 meters