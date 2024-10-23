Ukraine Receives Nearly $1.1B From IMF - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About $1.1 billion from the IMF has already reached the Ukrainian budget.

This was reported by Prime Denys Shmyhal via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Approximately $1.1 billion from the IMF has already arrived in Ukraine. The funds will be used to cover important budget expenditures of a non-military nature," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine received the tranche thanks to the successful fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility in the amount of $15.6 billion.

"We are grateful to the Fund for consistent support of Ukraine. We are already starting joint work on the next review of the program," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, almost #300 million, which Canada allocated for Ukraine, have already reached the state budget.