Ukraine Receives Nearly $1.1B From IMF - PM Shmyhal
10/23/2024 6:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About $1.1 billion from the IMF has already reached the Ukrainian budget.
This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"Approximately $1.1 billion from the IMF has already arrived in Ukraine. The funds will be used to cover important budget expenditures of a non-military nature," he wrote.
Shmyhal noted that Ukraine received the tranche thanks to the successful fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility in the amount of $15.6 billion.
Read also: IMF
expects Ukraine's economic growth of 3.0% in 202
"We are grateful to the Fund for consistent support of Ukraine. We are already starting joint work on the next review of the program," he added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, almost #300 million, which Canada allocated for Ukraine, have already reached the state budget.
