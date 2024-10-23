Asia-Pacific To Hold The Largest Share In The Ethylene Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Ethylene finds applications across various verticals, such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, textile, agrochemicals, and building & industries, among others. Rising investments in Asia-Pacific are leading to infrastructural development, thereby positively impacting the demand for construction fittings and pipes. In the automotive sector, ethylene is used in the production of specialty glass. In the metal fabrication industry, it is used as oxy-fuel in metal cutting, welding, and high-velocity thermal, further driving the growth.

Key Highlights



The ethylene market is on the path of achieving new market heights with a lucrative CAGR of around ~5.0%, strongly supported by its considerable application in the manufacturing of polymers, such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and fibers & other organic chemicals.

The polyethylene segment is projected to grow at a significant rate on account of its increasing demand in the end-use industries. The extensive application of high-density polyethylene in the manufacturing of trays, bottles for fruit juices and milk, industrial bulk containers, and other everyday products drive the segment growth.

Ethylene gas finds applications in the agriculture and food and beverage industry Asia-Pacific dominates the ethylene market as the region has the highest consumption and production capacities. In 2017, Asia accounted for about 55% of the ethylene exports, supported by the presence of leading companies in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Ethylene Market

The lockdown in Europe and Asia-Pacific is rapidly decelerating the petrochemical demand, further decelerating the naphtha market. The collapse in demand for crude oil from international markets with limited workforce availability has adversely affected the availability of raw material for ethylene production. Similarly, the demand for plastic is witnessing a considerable decline in the automobile sector across Europe. As per the European Automotive Manufacturers Association, the COVID-19 outbreak has translated about 1.5 million worth production losses for European automobile industries. The shutdowns in Spain, France, and other countries have decelerated the demand for PVC plastics largely used for manufacturing fittings and pipes, further hampering the ethylene market growth

Competitive Players

SABICThe Dow CompanyExxon Mobil CorporationRoyal Dutch ShellChina Petroleum & Chemical CorporationChevron Phillips Chemical CompanyTotal SALyondellBasell Industries Holdings BVChina National Petroleum CorporationRepsolBASF SEWestlake Chemical CorporationSasolMitsubishi Chemical CorporationNova Chemicals Corporation. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



November 2021: Lummus Technology signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Braskem Netherlands BV , a subsidiary of the world's largest biopolymer manufacturer, Braskem. The MOU is for Braskem's ethylene technology license for developing two ethanol-to-ethylene conversion projects in North America and Asia. October 2021: Dow intends to construct the world's first integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives plant with net-zero carbon emissions. The project will triple Dow's ethylene and polyethylene capacity while retrofitting the business's current assets to emit zero carbon.

Segmentation

By FeedstockNaphthaEthanePropaneButaneNatural GasBy Distribution ChannelDirectIndirectBy ApplicationPolyethylene (PE)Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)Polystyrene (PS)Fibers & other organic chemicalsBy End UseAutomotivePackagingHealthcareTextileAgrochemicalBuilding & ConstructionOthers