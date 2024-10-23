عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Asia-Pacific To Hold The Largest Share In The Ethylene Market


10/23/2024 5:00:49 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Ethylene finds applications across various industry verticals, such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, textile, agrochemicals, and building & construction industries, among others. Rising investments in Asia-Pacific are leading to infrastructural development, thereby positively impacting the demand for construction fittings and pipes. In the automotive sector, ethylene is used in the production of specialty glass. In the metal fabrication industry, it is used as oxy-fuel gas in metal cutting, welding, and high-velocity thermal, further driving the market growth.

Key Highlights

  • The ethylene market is on the path of achieving new market heights with a lucrative CAGR of around ~5.0%, strongly supported by its considerable application in the manufacturing of polymers, such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and fibers & other organic chemicals.
  • The polyethylene segment is projected to grow at a significant rate on account of its increasing demand in the end-use industries. The extensive application of high-density polyethylene in the manufacturing of trays, bottles for fruit juices and milk, industrial bulk containers, and other everyday products drive the segment growth.
  • Ethylene gas finds applications in the agriculture and food and beverage industry
  • Asia-Pacific dominates the ethylene market as the region has the highest consumption and production capacities. In 2017, Asia accounted for about 55% of the ethylene exports, supported by the presence of leading companies in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Ethylene Market

The lockdown in Europe and Asia-Pacific is rapidly decelerating the petrochemical demand, further decelerating the naphtha market. The collapse in demand for crude oil from international markets with limited workforce availability has adversely affected the availability of raw material for ethylene production. Similarly, the demand for plastic is witnessing a considerable decline in the automobile sector across Europe. As per the European Automotive Manufacturers Association, the COVID-19 outbreak has translated about 1.5 million worth production losses for European automobile industries. The shutdowns in Spain, France, and other countries have decelerated the demand for PVC plastics largely used for manufacturing fittings and pipes, further hampering the ethylene market growth

Competitive Players

  • SABIC
  • The Dow Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
  • Total SA
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV
  • China National Petroleum Corporation
  • Repsol
  • BASF SE
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation
  • Sasol
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Nova Chemicals Corporation.

    Recent Developments

    Recent Developments

    • November 2021: Lummus Technology signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Braskem Netherlands BV , a subsidiary of the world's largest biopolymer manufacturer, Braskem. The MOU is for Braskem's ethylene technology license for developing two ethanol-to-ethylene conversion projects in North America and Asia.
    • October 2021: Dow intends to construct the world's first integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives plant with net-zero carbon emissions. The project will triple Dow's ethylene and polyethylene capacity while retrofitting the business's current assets to emit zero carbon.

    Segmentation

  • By Feedstock
  • Naphtha
  • Ethane
  • Propane
  • Butane
  • Natural Gas
  • By Distribution Channel
  • Direct
  • Indirect
  • By Application
  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
  • Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
  • Polystyrene (PS)
  • Fibers & other organic chemicals
  • By End Use
  • Automotive
  • Packaging
  • Healthcare
  • Textile
  • Agrochemical
  • Building & Construction
  • Others

    MENAFN23102024004597010339ID1108809857


    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search