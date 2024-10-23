(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay emerges as South America's economic powerhouse with a projected growth of 3.8% for 2024, according to the latest IMF World Economic Outlook report. This forecast positions Paraguay significantly ahead of the regional average of 1.8%.



Uruguay follows as the second strongest with a projected 3.2% growth rate. Brazil, Peru, and Venezuela share third place, each expected to achieve 3% economic expansion. Meanwhile, Argentina faces economic challenges with a projected decline of -3.5% in its GDP.



The Paraguayan Central recently adjusted its growth expectations upward to 4% for 2024. This optimistic outlook aligns with multiple international forecasts. The World Bank has also revised its projection upward from 3.8% to 3.9%.







Paraguay maintains its growth momentum heading into 2025, with forecasts suggesting similar expansion rates. This steady performance reflects the country's economic resilience and stable development trajectory. The consistent projections from major financial institutions demonstrate confidence in Paraguay's economic management and growth potential.



The country's remarkable performance stands out even more considering the challenging economic landscape across South America. While neighboring nations struggle with various economic hurdles, Paraguay continues to demonstrate robust growth patterns and economic stability.



IMF Projects Paraguay as South America's Economic Growth Leader in 2024

