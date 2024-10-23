QNL Hosts MENA Open Research Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL), in partnership with the Knowledge E Foundation, hosted the third Annual Forum for Open Research (FORM) in MENA. The three-day brought together leading researchers, policymakers and innovators from across the Middle East and North Africa to explore and advance open research practices in the region.

Launched by the Knowledge E Foundation in 2022 as an independent non-profit initiative, FORM aims to support the region's research communities and stakeholder groups in their journey towards a more 'open' world.

Using the theme,“Transforming Knowledge into Action,” this year's edition delved into the latest trends and opportunities in open research in a bid to help streamline the global transition towards more accessible, sustainable and inclusive research models.

H E Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, said,“This year's forum emphasizes a cause central to our mission at Qatar National Library-advancing open research and fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange that yields tangible, impactful results. The Library has spared no effort in supporting the growth and prosperity of open science ecosystems, both in Qatar and across the region. We remain steadfast in our commitment to engage with our local and global communities, preserve Qatar's rich history and culture, and collaborate with international institutions to expand the reach of knowledge.”“Open access is one of our core values,” he added. Tan Huism, QNL's Executive Director, said the Library's commitment to supporting and facilitating research continues to grow as it builds on its initiatives to promote and advocate for open research practices in collaboration with various organizations across the region.

“Through initiatives such as the Manara – Qatar Research Repository, our Open Access Fund, and events like today's, we pursue our objective of promoting open access that increases the impact and visibility of published works, which ultimately advances our mission of serving as a hub for learning, cultural development, and personal growth,” Tan said.