Moro Hub and Rise Technologies Collaborate to Drive Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 23 October 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rise Technologies. The MoU was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Mohammed Gharaibeh, CEO of Rise Technologies at GITEX 2024 at Dubai World Trade Center. This partnership aims to explore and develop advanced AI-driven use cases utilizing Moro Hub’s cutting-edge infrastructure at the green data Center.

Under this strategic MoU, both companies explore artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and GPU-accelerated technologies that will enhance operational efficiencies and drive innovation within Rise Technologies customer base. Moro Hub’s sustainable green data center, powered by renewable energy, will serve as the backbone for developing, testing, and deploying AI use cases that address the unique needs of Rise Technologies diverse customer portfolio.

“Moro Hub is pleased to join forces with Rise Technologies for this collaboration. This partnership is a bold stride towards shaping a smarter, greener future, where cutting-edge AI solutions and sustainability converge. With our state-of-the-art, green data center located at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, we looking to set new benchmarks for Rise Technologies diverse portfolio,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The agreement reflects a shared vision of creating a sustainable and digitally enabled future, as both parties will work closely to develop solutions that support the Rise Technologies digital transformation objectives.

“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Moro Hub, which will enable us to use our expertise in artificial intelligence and digital solutions for driving digital transformation of our wide range of customers. This collaboration is a cornerstone in our vision to redefine AI-driven innovation while aligning with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability agenda. Together, we are equipped to unlock unprecedented value, enhancing operational efficiencies and driving impactful change across sectors,” said Mohammed Gharaibeh, CEO of Rise Technologies.

This MoU represents a significant step forward in powering collaboration between tech innovators, marking the beginning of a new era of AI-powered digital transformation for the UAE.





MENAFN23102024005113011630ID1108809483