Capgemini announces leadership appointments



Anirban Bose becomes CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit

Kartik Ramakrishnan becomes CEO of the Services Strategic Business Unit

Jerome Simeon will take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer Franck Greverie will become Chief Officer

Paris, October 23, 2024 - Capgemini today announced some key leadership appointments. Anirban Bose succeeds Jim Bailey as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit, effective November 1. Consecutively, Kartik Ramakrishnan is appointed CEO of the Financial Services Strategic Business Unit. Jerome Simeon will become Chief Revenue Officer and Franck Greverie Chief Technology Officer, both from January 1, 2025. Following an outstanding 34-year long career at Capgemini, Olivier Sevillia, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to pursue new endeavors as an individual, and will leave the Group at the end of 2024. With his deep global experience and passion for digital transformation, Olivier will focus on promoting the techno-business ecosystem of European companies to help improve their competitiveness. The whole Capgemini team is looking forward to supporting Olivier in his next chapter.

“These appointments strengthen the Group's growth ambition and reinforce Capgemini's role as the go to business and technology partner for our clients. Anirban Bose has been at the helm of our Financial Services division for the last six years and instrumental in building and shaping this business across the globe. Anirban is well positioned to accelerate our trajectory in the Americas, building on our progress in the region over the past 4 years under the leadership of Jim Bailey. I would like to thank Jim for his many contributions to Capgemini. Kartik Ramakrishnan, who has been running the Banking sector for the past six years, is Anirban's natural successor, to ensure the global business will continue to go from strength to strength,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group.“To bolster our laser focus on growth, Jerome Simeon will take on a new position of Chief Revenue Officer for the Group in the new year. His role will encompass our activities across sales, key clients and industries to bring even greater value to our clients as we accompany them on their business-critical transformations. Franck Greverie will add Chief Technology Officer to his scope of responsibility, also from January 1. His deep tech expertise and forward-thinking approach will accelerate our efforts to build innovative value creating solutions for our clients. I wish Anirban, Kartik, Jerome and Franck every success in their new roles.”

Aiman Ezzat continues,“After an outstanding 34-year long career at Capgemini and an impressive track record in leading and operating strategic businesses across the Group, Olivier Sevillia will step down as Group COO at the end of 2024. We are all looking forward to supporting Olivier in his new endeavors as an individual, focused on applying his extensive experience in digital transformation to promote a rich techno-business ecosystem to help improve the competitiveness of European businesses. The board of directors joins me in thanking him and paying tribute to his commitment and service.”

Biography: Anirban Bose

Anirban was Head of Capgemini's Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and a member of the Group Executive Board from 2018. He was also responsible for overseeing the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit.

Prior to this, Anirban was the Head of Capgemini's Banking and Capital Markets Business Unit.

Between 2007 and 2015 Anirban led Capgemini's Banking Business Unit. From 2004 to 2007, Anirban served as executive vice president at Kanbay before its 2007 acquisition by Capgemini.

Anirban resides in New York. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology of Varasani with a Bachelor of Technology. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago.

Biography: Kartik Ramakrishnan

Kartik was the Deputy CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and also led Capgemini's Banking and Capitals Markets business. Kartik has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2023.

Prior to this, Kartik was responsible for managing sales teams across banking and capital markets.

Kartik has spent over 25 years consulting in the banking and payments industry. Over his career, he has been involved in launching new products and developing innovative, cost-effective solutions for financial services firms across the globe in countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Singapore, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Kartik has a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology and a master's degree from the Booth School of Business at University of Chicago.

Biography: Jerome Simeon

Jerome became the Head of Global Industries in 2023. He has been a Member of the Group Executive Board since 2021.

Prior to this, he was the CEO of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit. From 2018 to 2020, Jerome was Managing Director of Capgemini in France, when he also joined the Group Executive Committee.

From 2014, he was CEO, Application Services France after serving as Commercial Director (from 2012 to 2014).

Prior to this, from 2007 to 2010, he held commercial positions in Capgemini's Telecom & Media business after managing the development and sales for the Property & Services Europe sector of BT Global Services for two years.

Jerome joined Capgemini in 1998, after eight years with the group Générale des Eaux/Vivendi. Jerome graduated from Toulouse Business School.

Biography: Franck Greverie

Franck Greverie has been the Chief Portfolio Officer at Capgemini since 2018.

Franck has been on the Group Executive Board since 2020, when he took on additional responsibilities overseeing Cloud Infrastructure Services (cloud & cybersecurity), Business Services and Insights & Data (Data & AI) Global Business Lines.

Prior to this, from 2016, Franck led the Cloud & Cybersecurity activities of Capgemini. He joined Capgemini in 2015 as Head of the Cybersecurity Global Service Line.

Between 2012 and 2015, Franck was an Executive VP at Bull, where he was in charge of the Security Division, and also led the Middle East, Africa and Asia activities.

Prior to that, Franck was the Managing Director of the Information Systems Security and Cybersecurity activities for Thales Group (France, UK, Germany, Norway, USA, Asia) since 2018. His career with Thales began in 2004, as Head of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing for the Security activity.

Franck is a graduate of ESME, engineering school, and of the Executive MBA of ESSEC Business School.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organisations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fuelled by its market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

