Production Report For August And September 2024

August 2024 September 2024 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 502 292 480 274 Argentina 723 34 1,602 218 Total operated 1,225 326 2,082 492 Total equity 645 206 1,014 276

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil's share production net of royalties.

Comments

Interoil's daily average total operated production in September ended at 2,082 boepd, showing a significant improvement from August (+857 boepd). This increase was primarily due to the recovery of Argentina's production, which had been affected by severe winter conditions. In Colombia, production decreased slightly by 22 boepd, while in Argentina, production surged by 879 boepd.

In Argentina, production in August was severely impacted by winter weather, which obstructed roads and prevented movement, leading to the shut-in of a significant portion of production. With the arrival of spring, field personnel were able to return to operational duties, resulting in production returning to pre-winter levels in September. The company continues efforts to sustain and further increase production in the current month.

In Colombia, production at Puli C decreased in September, primarily from the Mana field, while Vikingo-1 remained out of production. The workover rig has been delayed due to a pending oversized load permit from local road transit authorities. The replacement of the downhole production system in Vikingo began in October, and the work program is expected to last 10-15 days, assuming no further delays.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the attached document. The graphs and tables illustrate both operated and equity production of oil and gas by country.“Operated production” refers to the total output from fields operated by Interoil, while“Equity production” refers to Interoil's share of production, net of royalties.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

