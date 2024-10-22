Latin America’S Left Faces Challenges As Promises Falter And Crime Rises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Latin America's landscape is shifting as leftist leaders struggle to fulfill their promises. Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, grapples with a stagnant and rising crime rates.



In Chile, Gabriel Boric's attempts to rewrite the have failed twice. Both leaders came to power amid social unrest in a region known for its inequality.



The left faces crucial tests in upcoming across Latin America. Ecuador, Bolivia, and Chile will hold votes next year, while Brazil, Colombia, and Peru follow in 2026.



In addition, a recent poll by AtlasIntel and Bloomberg News reveals growing support for market-friendly economic models among Latin Americans.



Petro and Boric have the lowest approval ratings among leaders of major Latin American economies, at 40% and 39%, respectively.







Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stands out, maintaining majority support nearly two years into his term. Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, enjoys a post-election honeymoon period.

Shifting Political Landscape in Latin America

Economic conditions play a key role in the declining popularity of leftist leaders. Over half of respondents in Chile and Colombia view their economy and job market negatively.



Brazilians, however, remain optimistic due to stronger GDP growth and lower unemployment rates. Corruption, crime, and drug trafficking top the list of concerns for survey respondents.



Rising crime rates fuel xenophobia, with many blaming immigrants for increased violence. Leaders across the region now emulate El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's tough-on-crime approach.



A shift away from state intervention could bring greater economic stability to the region. This change would reassure businesses about tax and regulatory consistency between administrations.



It may also make it politically difficult to implement populist policies that have harmed economies like Venezuela and Bolivia. The left isn't entirely out of the picture.



Sheinbaum won a resounding victory in Mexico , despite her predecessor's impact on business confidence. In Ecuador, Daniel Noboa struggles to replicate Bukele's success in fighting gang violence, risking re-election loss to a more liberal candidate.



Bolivia's situation remains complex. Despite the socialist economic model's crisis, the political opposition lacks credibility among the indigenous majority. This leaves them without a clear leader to capitalize on divisions within the ruling party.



Chile's political future remains uncertain. While Boric cannot run again due to term limits, his party's success depends on both his record and the opposition's candidate.



An overly right-wing opponent could give Boric's allies a chance to retain power. Erika Mouynes, former foreign minister of Panama, notes that incumbents often lose in Latin America.



She highlights persistent inequality and a lack of basic services like clean water in many areas. The region's political pendulum swings as it searches for solutions to these enduring challenges.

