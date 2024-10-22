Polymarket Favors Trump Win Amid Manipulation Concerns

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) As Donald Trump's odds soar to 66.3% on Polymarket, the platform's reliability as a predictor of the 2024 presidential election is under intense scrutiny.

Decentralized prediction Polymarket is showing strong support for former President Donald in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, with his odds recently peaking at 66.3%. This surge has raised questions about the accuracy and reliability of the platform's predictions, especially given the unique dynamics of prediction markets.

On October 16, Trump's odds had reached a record high of 60.2%, with over $2.2 billion staked on the platform. The majority of bets-over $600 million-have been placed on Trump, while more than $400 million has been wagered on Vice President Kamala Harris. Speculator interest in Polymarket election betting has grown dramatically over the two weeks, with Trump odds placed just 2% above Kamala on October 7.

Skepticism Grows Over Polymarket's Accuracy Ahead of Election Day

Concerns about potential manipulation focused on Polymarket have surfaced, particularly as the election date approaches. Analysts have noted that fluctuations in in the platform's odds may not accurately reflect real-world events or public sentiment.

Recent market movements have seen odds surge in favor of the former President, capturing the attention of tech industry giants, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.



(embed)

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, however, has dismissed Polymarket's re=iability as a predictor of election outcomes. In an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, Cuban highlighted his disregard for the platform's odds-based predictions of election outcomes:

US Citizens, emphasized Cuban, are barred from betting on the election due to a 2022 ruling by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which raises further doubts about the legitimacy of the predictions.

As Election Day draws near, the credibility of Polymarket's predictions will be closely examined, with implications for how prediction markets are perceived in the broader context of political forecasting. The evolving landscape of betting odds serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in interpreting market data as indicators of electoral outcomes.