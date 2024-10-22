India Closes Schools, Evacuate People Ahead Of Cyclone Dana

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities are busy evacuating and building makeshift tents as the country's Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Dana is expected to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts in the coming days.

The Press Trust of India said quoting Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari that the state is fully prepared to face the cyclone.

Food, water, and other essentials are kept ready for those who may be evacuated due to the impending cyclone, the minister noted, adding that 800 shelters have been built already. Schools in 14 districts along the Bay of Bengal cost in the state would remain closed for three days as the cyclone is expected to make the landfall in the intervening nights of October 24 and 25. State authorities instructed the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force to deploy personnel along the region expected to be affected by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told media that schools in nine districts in the South of the state will remain closed from October 23 to 26 in view of Cyclone Dana. She added that the government has stocked relief materials and prepared cyclone shelters in the coastal areas. (end)

atk









MENAFN22102024000071011013ID1108807713