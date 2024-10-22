TIMBALAND BECOMES STRATEGIC ADVISOR TO LEADING AI MUSIC COMPANY SUNO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Timbaland

x Alejandro "Love Again" streaming exclusively on Suno, with Suno's Remix Contest beginning tomorrow, October 23

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Making yet another major move, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist, creator, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of the most influential producers of all-time

Timbaland has announced an official partnership with leading AI music creation tool Suno . After months of being a top user of the platform, he has formalized his involvement as a strategic advisor to push forward creative strategy and inspire a new generation of artists to innovate and create.

To kick off the collaboration, Timbaland is previewing his latest single, "Love Again," exclusively on the platform, and inviting the community to participate in a Remix Contest, which opens in 24 hours suno/timbaland . The remix contest will include feedback and judging from Timbaland himself, with over $100K in prizes for winning

remixes, along with the opportunity to have Timbaland release the top two remixes of "Love Again"

on DSPs.

Timbaland's collaboration with Suno reflects his commitment to innovating in music and fostering new talent, complementing Suno's mission to invite all musicians, whether established or aspiring, to push the boundaries of music and create music together.

Taking an active role, the producer will support Suno with day-to-day product development and strategic creative direction in order to ensure new generative music tools will meet the needs of both established and emerging artists. This partnership places Timbaland on the ground floor of what has all the makings of the next music industry revolution.

"When I heard what

Suno was doing, I was immediately curious," said Timbaland. "After witnessing the potential, I knew I had to be a part of it. By combining forces, we have a unique opportunity to make A.I. work for the artist community and not the other way around. We're seizing that opportunity, and we're going to open up the floodgates for generations of artists to flourish on this new frontier. I'm excited and grateful to

Suno for this opportunity."

"It's an honor to work with a legend like

Timbaland. At Suno, we're really excited about exploring new ways for fans to engage with their favorite artists. With Timbaland's guidance, we're helping musicians create music at the speed of their ideas-whether they're just starting out or already selling out stadiums. We couldn't be more excited for what's ahead!" said Mikey Shulman, CEO of Suno.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements coming soon.

About Timbaland

With a discography second to none, Timbaland 's signature sound remains downright inescapable. His dramatic keys, swaggering grooves, and unmistakable drums have underscored successive generations of smashes-ranging from Jay Z 's " Dirt Off Your Shoulder " and " Big Pimpin ," Justin Timberlake 's " Sexy Back " and " Cry Me A River ," and Missy Elliott 's " Get Ur Freak On " and " Work It " to Aaliyah 's " Are You That Somebody " and " One In A Million ," Ginuwine 's " Pony ," and One Republic 's " Apologize ." His discography spans cuts for

Madonna , Beyoncé , Mariah Carey , Rihanna , Drake , Coldplay , Alicia Keys , Ludacris , Nelly Furtado , Nickelback , Sam Smith , The Fray , Bryson Tiller , and Chris Cornell , to name a few. Along the way, he has collected four GRAMMY® Awards out of 18 nominations in addition to 200-plus ASCAP Music Awards. Scoring more Top 10 hits than either Elvis Presley or The Beatles, Billboard voted him #3 on its "50 Greatest Producers of the 21st Century." No stranger to tech, he also launched the music technology platform Beatclub as a co-founder, owns and operates his label Mosely Music Group , and co-created and co-owns VERZUZ alongside Swizz Beatz .

