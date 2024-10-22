MRS. FIELDS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW COOKIE STORE IN SANTA CLARITA, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's iconic cookie brand to host a grand opening celebration on October 26

Mrs. Fields , the iconic brand known for its soft, fresh-baked cookies and sweet treats,

announced today the grand opening of its newest location in Santa Clarita, CA. The new store, located at Valencia Town Center Mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd, opened to the public on October 9.

To celebrate, a grand opening event will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., on-site. The first 50 guests will receive a free cookie and have the opportunity to play "spin the wheel" for other

free Mrs. Fields swag.

The Santa Clarita store is the 31st Mrs. Fields store in California. Conveniently located on the second floor near JCPenney and the escalator, the 200-square-foot kiosk features dynamic digital monitors, menu boards and a glass cookie cake display case. Offering a full range of freshly-baked cookies, brownies, and made-to-order cookie cakes for special occasions, the store operates as a full-service kiosk with on-site baking.

The location is owned and operated by the mother-daughter duo, Quishon Walker and Brianna Williams. This is their second Mrs. Fields store, following the success of their first location in Antelope Valley Mall, Palmdale, which opened in 2022. Like Debbi Fields herself, both Quishon and Brianna are California natives who grew up enjoying the brand's iconic cookies. Inspired by the low investment and startup costs, they decided to pursue ownership. With a background in the restaurant industry from a family-owned business, they are well-equipped to run a successful store.

"We're excited to bring Mrs. Fields' beloved cookies and treats to Santa Clarita," said Quishon Walker. "Known for their exceptional quality and freshness, Mrs. Fields' products are baked daily using only the finest ingredients. It's the perfect treat for any mall visit, and we're eager to serve our new neighbors and become a go-to spot for Santa Clarita shoppers."

Quishon and Brianna plan to expand further within the Mrs. Fields brand after establishing the Santa Clarita location. They anticipate opening their next store within one to two years, potentially as a co-branded venture with their sister company, TCBY .

Mrs. Fields has been delighting customers with its signature cookies, brownies, and gift baskets for over four decades. As the brand continues to evolve, it remains committed to delivering the same high-quality products that have made it a household name for generations.

"We're excited to continue expanding Mrs. Fields with this new location in Santa Clarita," said Joe Lewis, CEO of Famous Brands International. "We're delighted to share our fresh-baked cookies and treats with even more Californians this fall. With operations in 24 states and new locations extending our reach nationwide, it's an exciting time to be a part of the Famous Brands International family. We look forward to supporting Quishon and Brianna as they introduce the Mrs. Fields experience to Santa Clarita."

About Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields is one of the original and most iconic cookie retail store brands in the world. It is the epitome of the American Dream. Debbi Fields was a homemaker when she had the idea of bringing her irresistible cookie recipes to the public. Debbi opened her first store in Palo Alto, California in 1977, over 45 years ago.

The Mrs. Fields® name quickly became associated with warm, freshly baked cookies right out of the oven that were always made with high quality ingredients.

About Famous Brands International

Famous Brands International is the parent company of two category defining, iconic brands: Mrs. Fields® Cookies and TCBY® (The Country's Best Yogurt). The company markets and distributes its products such as cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, frozen yogurt, and yogurt cakes through its Mrs. Fields and TCBY franchise stores. Serving millions of loyal customers around the world, Famous Brands maintains a presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Morocco, Panama, Taiwan and the Bahamas with over 360 franchised locations worldwide. The company is currently leveraging the category leading brand awareness of its iconic brands to pursue further franchise growth in both the United States and international markets. Famous Brands is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

