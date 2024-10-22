CENTER FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT WELCOMES DR. MICHAEL DORWART, MD.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Pain Management, together with American Pain Consortium, a leading of interventional pain practices, is pleased to announce that Michael Dorwart, MD, has joined their practice and will be seeing patients starting October 23, 2024.

Dr. Dorwart brings with him years of experience practicing Interventional Pain and a reputation for providing compassionate and comprehensive care. His experience and dedication to advancing the field of Interventional Pain Medicine will provide new opportunities for patients to access cutting-edge treatments and personalized care. As a center of excellence, the addition of Dr. Dorwart will further support their comprehensive intrathecal care services through his strong commitment to neuromodulation and extensive expertise in intrathecal pump management.

He will be joining the Center for Pain Management to lead the newest, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Indianapolis, located in the OneAmerica Tower. Patients can expect a patient-centered approach that aligns with the Center for Pain Management's commitment to providing unparalleled medical care and concierge-level service.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Dorwart to join our practice," said CEO Edward Kowlowitz, MD. "Dr. Dorwart's experience in Interventional Pain Medicine and dedication to patient care will further enhance the unmatched level of service we provide to our patients. He will offer a unique combination of expert level care, a wide range of advanced treatments, along with a personalized and patient-centered approach, aligning with the Center for Pain Managements standard for providing next level care."

In addition to a wealth of experience in patient care, he brings years of leadership experience having served as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Anesthesia for the Indiana University Pain Medicine Center. Beyond these achievements, Dr. Dorwart's dedication to advancing the field of Interventional Pain Medicine extends nationally. He has served on numerous Interventional Pain Medicine committees, having taught at the North American Neuromodulation Society & serving on the ASA MOCA Committee.

Dr. Dorwart received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine located in Indianapolis, IN. He completed his residency through the Indiana University Department of Neurology and went on to complete his Pain Fellowship through Indiana University Department of Anesthesiology Pain Division. He holds dual board certification through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology as well as Pain Medicine and is a member of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the American Academy of Pain Medicine, and the North American Neuromodulation Society.

Dr. Dorwart is now accepting new patients. To experience a level of personalized and comprehensive care unique to the Center for Pain Management, please schedule an appointment by visiting or call (317) 706-7246.

Center for Pain Management, supported by American Pain Consortium, proudly serves Indiana with 9 clinics and 4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers statewide and has been treating a wide range of acute and chronic pain conditions since 1993. The physicians specialize in back pain, neck pain, headache, and joint pain resulting from injuries, arthritis, cancer, fibromyalgia, failed back surgery, Complex Regional Pain Syndromes (CRPS), and other disorders. Their team of Board Certified and licensed physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, and psychologists work together to provide multidisciplinary pain treatment and management. Patients can find expert-level care serving the communities of Lafayette, Kokomo, Carmel, Indianapolis (North Meridian), Downtown Indianapolis, Avon, Greenwood, Jasper, & Evansville.

To learn more, visit or call 317-706-7246. To learn more about American Pain Consortium, visit .

SOURCE Center for Pain Management

