Ski & Snowboard Resorts Market Trends In Canada, 2014-2024, With Industry Projections To 2029 Featuring Alterra Mountain Company
Date
10/22/2024 11:46:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ski & Snowboard Resorts in Canada - market Size, industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the Canadian ski & snowboard resorts industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Ski and Snowboard Resorts industry in Canada has experienced meager growth over the five years to 2023 due to steep declines caused by COVID-19. However, rising per capita disposable income during most of the period gave consumers more discretionary income, enabling them to spend more on recreational activities, such as skiing and snowboarding. Overall, industry revenue is expected to increase an annualized 0.2% to $1.5 billion over the five years to 2023.
This industry comprises operators that are engaged in operating downhill, cross-country or similar skiing areas, or operating equipment, such as ski lifts and tows. These operators often provide food and beverage services, equipment rental services and ski instruction services. Four-season resorts without accommodations are also included in this industry, though companies that own but do not operate ski resorts are excluded from the industry.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
