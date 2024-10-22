عربي


Germany Detects 1St New Mpox Variant Case


10/22/2024 10:04:35 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Robert Koch Institute announced Tuesday detecting the first case of the new Mpox (Clade 1b) in Germany.
The Institute, in a statement, explained that relevant medical authorities are closely monitoring the virus, confirming there are neither increased risk nor deaths reported from the variant.
Mpox was detected in mid-2022 in several European countries, including Germany and Sweden. (end)
