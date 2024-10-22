Kelchner's Unveils Two New Authentic Sauce Flavors: Yum Yum Dipping Sauce & Seafood Boil Marinade And Sauce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelchner Food Products, a portfolio brand of Huntsinger Farms, Inc.- the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish – debuted two irresistible new sauces: Yum Yum Dipping Sauce and Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce. Known for elevating everyday meals, Kelchner's brings vibrant flavors and versatility to kitchens everywhere.

Call for Authentic Flavors

According to Tastewise, a leading national food researcher, consumers are increasingly seeking authentic flavors that bring a sense of connection to the heritage of each dish.

Tastewise tracked a 28% year-over-year growth in discussions about seafood, between July 2022 and July 2024.

Kelchner's Yum Yum

Dipping Sauce

and

Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce are delivering on this trend, offering genuine taste experiences for your favorite seafood meals.

Both sauces are gluten-free, Kosher, and made without artificial preservatives, continuing Kelchner's

family tradition of crafting sauces that deliver exceptional flavor and taste.

Yum

Yum Dipping

Sauce:

A Versatile

Flavor

Booster

Kelchner's Yum Yum Dipping Sauce is a sweet and creamy sauce that features a flavorful blend of cayenne pepper, garlic,

and paprika, inspired by those served in Japanese steakhouses. Its rich flavor profile will make it a favorite for a variety of dishes, including shrimp, sushi, grilled meats, or even French fries. This great-tasting sauce can also enhance roasted vegetables, tacos, or sandwiches.

Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce: Bold, Coastal Flavor in Every Bite

For seafood lovers, Kelchner's Seafood

Boil Marinade

and Sauce brings the aromatic, savory flavors of

an East Coast seafood

boil such as bay, celery, onion, and garlic with notes of butter and a slight spiciness straight

to

your

kitchen. Whether

used

as

a

marinade or

finishing

sauce,

it

perfectly complements dishes with shellfish, sausage, corn, and potatoes, adding the essence of coastal cooking to grilled

or

roasted

seafood.

"Our team is focused on delivering bold, authentic flavors with quality ingredients our families and customers love," said Eric Rygg,

President

of

Huntsinger

Farms. "These sauces

are the

result

of

hard

work

from

our

team members across the company,

along with

our Zing

MastersTM, who

ensure

every

product

meets

our

high

standards

for

flavor."

Availability

Kelchner's Yum Yum Dipping Sauce and Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce are now available at select retailers, including Giant Food, Giant, Shaw's, Weis, and more. Both products can also be purchased online through Instacart at .

About Kelchner Food Products

Kelchner

Food

Products,

part

of

Huntsinger

Farms,

Inc.,

has

been

producing

horseradish

and

specialty sauces since 1938. Inspired by family recipes and focused on freshness, the brand introduced its line of marinades and sauces in 2018. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit .

SOURCE Kelchner Food Products

