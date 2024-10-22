Kelchner's Unveils Two New Authentic Sauce Flavors: Yum Yum Dipping Sauce & Seafood Boil Marinade And Sauce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelchner Food Products, a portfolio brand of Huntsinger Farms, Inc.- the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish – debuted two irresistible new sauces: Yum Yum Dipping Sauce and Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce. Known for elevating everyday meals, Kelchner's brings vibrant flavors and versatility to kitchens everywhere.
Call for Authentic Flavors
According to Tastewise, a leading national food researcher, consumers are increasingly seeking authentic flavors that bring a sense of connection to the heritage of each dish.
Tastewise tracked a 28% year-over-year growth in discussions about seafood, between July 2022 and July 2024.
Kelchner's Yum Yum
Dipping Sauce
and
Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce are delivering on this trend, offering genuine taste experiences for your favorite seafood meals.
Both sauces are gluten-free, Kosher, and made without artificial preservatives, continuing Kelchner's
family tradition of crafting sauces that deliver exceptional flavor and taste.
Yum
Yum Dipping
Sauce:
A Versatile
Flavor
Booster
Kelchner's Yum Yum Dipping Sauce is a sweet and creamy sauce that features a flavorful blend of cayenne pepper, garlic,
and paprika, inspired by those served in Japanese steakhouses. Its rich flavor profile will make it a favorite for a variety of dishes, including shrimp, sushi, grilled meats, or even French fries. This great-tasting sauce can also enhance roasted vegetables, tacos, or sandwiches.
Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce: Bold, Coastal Flavor in Every Bite
For seafood lovers, Kelchner's Seafood
Boil Marinade
and Sauce brings the aromatic, savory flavors of
an East Coast seafood
boil such as bay, celery, onion, and garlic with notes of butter and a slight spiciness straight
to
your
kitchen. Whether
used
as
a
marinade or
finishing
sauce,
it
perfectly complements dishes with shellfish, sausage, corn, and potatoes, adding the essence of coastal cooking to grilled
or
roasted
seafood.
"Our team is focused on delivering bold, authentic flavors with quality ingredients our families and customers love," said Eric Rygg,
President
of
Huntsinger
Farms. "These sauces
are the
result
of
hard
work
from
our
team members across the company,
along with
our Zing
MastersTM, who
ensure
every
product
meets
our
high
standards
for
flavor."
Availability
Kelchner's Yum Yum Dipping Sauce and Seafood Boil Marinade and Sauce are now available at select retailers, including Giant Food, Giant, Shaw's, Weis, and more. Both products can also be purchased online through Instacart at .
About Kelchner Food Products
Kelchner
Food
Products,
part
of
Huntsinger
Farms,
Inc.,
has
been
producing
horseradish
and
specialty sauces since 1938. Inspired by family recipes and focused on freshness, the brand introduced its line of marinades and sauces in 2018. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit .
