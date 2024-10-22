Parexel Names Keri Mattox Chief Business Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare executive to lead company's business operations and growth strategy

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world's largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced the appointment of Keri Mattox to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. In this role Ms. Mattox will lead the company's business operations and growth strategy. She brings to Parexel more than 25 years of healthcare experience across corporate strategy and development, investor relations, communications and environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs. As part of the company's senior leadership team, she will help drive the next phase of Parexel's growth and will report to Chief Executive Officer Peyton Howell.



“I'm extremely excited to join Parexel at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution and growth,” said Ms. Mattox.“Parexel has demonstrated operational excellence and a truly Patients-First approach, providing the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies with integrated solutions and expertise that accelerate new therapies to market. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to expand our global footprint, drive above-market growth in key segments and achieve new innovation milestones - all with the goal of delivering better trials for patients, faster.”

Prior to joining Parexel, Ms. Mattox served as Chief Communications and Administration Officer at Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in medical technology. Earlier in her professional career, she was Global Lead of Integrated Corporate Communications at W2O Group (now Real Chemistry) and served as Vice President, Corporate & Investor Relations at Fortune 20 company AmerisourceBergen (now Cencora). Ms. Mattox also held executive leadership positions at Endo International and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals.

“We're pleased to welcome Keri to Parexel during an important time in our strategic transformation,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer.“Her extensive expertise, proven leadership and strong partnerships in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries will be extremely valuable as we position Parexel for the next phase of our growth. I know she will be a tremendous asset to the company and our leadership team.”

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world's largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare's most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers quality solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With HeartTM every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. This approach continues to earn us recognition industrywide, with Parexel being the recipient of the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships, named“Best Contract Research Organization” in November 2023 by an independent panel for Citeline, and“Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites worldwide in the 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

