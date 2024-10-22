(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

European Hotel Awards 2024 The Winners

sly Berlin - Urban Hotel of the Year - European Hotel Awards 2024

European Hotel Awards 2024 -Sven Elverfeld honored with the Millenium Award

Germany shines at the European Hotel Awards 2024, with sly Berlin and Sven Elverfeld recognized for excellence in urban hospitality and innovation.

- Michel Stalport, President of the European Hotel Awards 2024BERLIN, GERMANY, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Hotel Awards 2024 has once again spotlighted the finest in European luxury hospitality, with German hotels and chefs taking center stage. Held at the Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, the event honored exceptional contributors from Germany, including sly Berlin and Sven Elverfeld . These winners were celebrated for their innovation, excellence, and commitment to shaping the future of European hospitality.sly Berlin Named Urban Hotel of the Year 2024sly Berlin has been awarded the prestigious title of Urban Hotel of the Year at the European Hotel Awards 2024. Located in the heart of Berlin, sly Berlin has redefined luxury with its bold architectural design, sustainable practices, and guest-centric services. The hotel combines sleek urban style with a commitment to eco-friendly operations, setting a new benchmark for modern luxury hotels in cityscapes. General Manager Philipp Christensen, who accepted the award, noted that sly Berlin strives to lead the way in combining elegance and sustainability.Sven Elverfeld Honored with Millenium AwardThe Millenium Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Sven Elverfeld, the 3-Michelin Star chef behind the acclaimed Restaurant Aqua in Wolfsburg, Germany. Elverfeld, recognized globally for his groundbreaking contributions to modern cuisine, has built a culinary legacy that blends innovation with traditional German influences. His award-winning restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Wolfsburg continues to captivate diners with its exquisite flavors and artful presentation. Elverfeld's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of fine dining has earned him this well-deserved lifetime recognition.About the European Hotel AwardsThe European Hotel Awards celebrate the best of European hospitality, recognizing exceptional hotels, chefs, and industry professionals. The 2024 awards took place at the Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, bringing together key figures from Europe's hospitality elite.For more information about the winners and their contributions, visit European Hotel Awards 2024.

Alexander Chapman

Platinium Press

+33 6 98 87 70 13

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Sven Elverfeld honored the Millenium Award - Lifetime Achievement at the European Hotel Awards 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.