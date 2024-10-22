Al Rayyan Beaten By Ahli Saudi FC In Home Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Rayyan suffered their third straight defeat in the AFC Elite as they went down fighting against Al Ahli Saudi FC 2-1 at the Ahmad Bin Ali yesterday.

With Al Rayyan remaining at the bottom, Al Ahli Saudi FC have drawn level with Al Hilal on nine points at the top of the West Zone standings after claiming their third consecutive victory.

Strikes from Gabri Veiga and Feras Al Brikan gave Al Ahli a healthy cushion heading into the break, with an own goal from Fahad Al Hamad proving a mere consolation for Qatar's Al Rayyan.

Al Rayyan missed an early chance to take the lead after Trezeguet muscled his way into the left side of the area before cutting the ball across for Hazem Shehata, whose shot was turned away for a corner by Ibanez.

The visitors came close to finding a way through in the 12th minute when Al Brikan surged into the box to set up Ivan Toney at the far end, but Al Rayyan keeper Paulo Victor was quick to intervene. Al Ahli's high-pressing approach was rewarded four minutes later when Gabri Veiga opened the scoring when he curled the ball into the back of the net directly from the corner.

Al Brikan and Ibanez continued to torment Al Rayyan with both having their efforts denied by Victor as the Qatari side struggled to contain Al Ahli Saudi's advances.

Al Ahli Saudi, however, were not to be denied a second goal in the 38th minute after Riyad Marez delivered a pin-point cross for Al Brikan to convert with a glancing header.

Al Rayyan started the second half much brighter and Roger Guedes went close in the 47th minute after he burst through the centre but fired wide. Al Ahli wasted a great chance to extend their lead in the 63rd minute when Franck Kessie lobbed the ball to an unmarked Toney, who had both his efforts from point blank range saved by Victor.

Al Rayyan pulled one back in the 65th minute after Murad Naji Hussein's dangerous cross into the box was turned into the back of the net by Fahad Al Hamad while keeper Abdulrahman Al Sanbi had to be at his best to deny Guedes' headed attempt in the 84th minute as the visitors held on to seal the win.

Al Rayyan will face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor FC on November 5, with Al Ahli Saudi playing Al Shorta of Iraq.