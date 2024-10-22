Drone Attack: Russians Killed Family With Child In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were killed in Sumy as a result of a nighttime drone attack, including a 14-year-old girl.

This was reported in the Telegram of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“Three people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, as a result of a night attack by drones on a residential area of Sumy - an investigation has begun,” the statement said.

As noted, on October 22, 2024, at 00:02, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked a residential area in Sumy with a drone.

“The munition hit a private house, a 50-year-old man was injured, his 50-year-old wife, 62-year-old sister and 14-year-old daughter were killed,” the prosecutor's office said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors are currently documenting the consequences of the shelling in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a UAV (Geranium-2 type) was used in the Sumy community (1 explosion), 2 residential buildings were damaged, 1 civilian was wounded, 3 civilians were killed (including 1 child)

Photo: Prosecutor's office of Sumy region