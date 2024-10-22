Indian Talents Making Their Mark World Over, Time For More Women Voices To Grow: Anasuya Sengupta

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Anasuya Sengupta feels that since the last decade there has been more women led voices in the arts and that it is time for more women voices in the world of cinema.

“In the last 10 years there have been a lot more women led voices in the arts and there is a difference. There are wonderful films like 'Laapata Ladies', which is our official entry. What a proud moment and Payal Kapadia's win at the Grand Prix, which is an entirely story of female friendships,” said Anasuya at the NDTV World Summit.

The actress, who won the Un Certain Regard Best Actress award for“The Shameless” at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, added:“So I think it is a time for more women voices the world over anyway and more so for our country because we have been working on it for a long time and I do believe that we are really here, we are standing on the shoulders of giants.

“There has been tireless work by fantastic women for many years, who have done it perhaps even without due recognition. So it is now on us to take it forward,” she added.

With films like Konstantin Bojanov's directed“Shameless” and“All We Imagine As Light” by Payal Kapadia making it big, has the lens changed with the way Indian talents are being seen and perceived worldwide?

The actress said:“I think a little bit. It has been a long time coming. I couldn't be happier. I think it feels like the rest of the world is sitting up a little bit and looking at what has always been there. It is not that we haven't had brilliant filmmakers, actors and actresses and all kinds of artists.”

Anasuya agrees that the reach in the“last 20 years has been increasing” with“social media and just the access.”

The actress said that people are taking notes of Indian talents.

“I do think people are taking stock of talents coming out of India a lot more now and I think it is just getting our dues and I hope it happens more now,” said the actress, who was joined by names such as filmmaker Chidananda S. Naik and Mansi Maheshwari in the panel for the NDTV World Summit.