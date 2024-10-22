Celebrate A Spooktacular Halloween At Snow Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Face painting, magic shows, and treasure hunts from 26 October to 02 November Spooktacular Passes are now available at snowabudhabi

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2024: Treat the whole family to an unforgettable Halloween in real snow with Snow Abu Dhabi's limited-edition Spooktacular Passes. Enjoy unlimited face painting, magic shows, treasure hunts, and snow much more from 26 October to 02 November. Spooktacular Passes are now available at snowabudhabi.

Enjoy unlimited snow park rides and free Spooktacular activities including face painting, magic shows, treasure hunts, and arts and crafts with the Spooktacular Pass (starting from AED 129* for kids and AED 200* for adults). The Pass also comes with free cupcakes, hot chocolate, fleece gloves, and locker rental.

Hurry! This scary good offer ends on 02 November 2024! Book your Spooktacular Passes now at snowabudhabi.