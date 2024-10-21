(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marimekko and UNIQLO celebrate autumnal moments with limited-edition Fall/Winter 2024 collection

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 22 October 2024, 9:00AM

Finnish design house Marimekko and global apparel retailer UNIQLO announce the launch of the UNIQLO x Marimekko Fall/Winter 2024 limited-edition collection. The collection draws inspiration from the rich nature in the Nordics with functional layering pieces for women and children, inviting us to enjoy moments in nature with family, friends and loved ones. The collaboration collection will be available in UNIQLO stores and online stores in markets where UNIQLO operates from 24 October 2024 onward. The launch date differs from country to country.

“We are excited to launch the Fall/Winter 2024 limited-edition collection, inspired by the Nordic tradition of fall foraging and moments in the forest spent with loved ones. This over-arching theme of joy and optimism is at the heart of Marimekko's art of printmaking, and we are pleased to able the share this with a wide, global audience in collaboration with UNIQLO”, says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

“ Marimekko prints are often inspired by nature, and for this collection we chose a selection of prints that would be perfect for crisp autumnal moments from sunrise to sunset. The latest UNIQLO x Marimekko collection includes items for both women and girls. We're delighted that we have been able to collaborate on three seasons this year and hope that everyone enjoys the lineup over the beautiful seasons to come ” , says Yukihiro Katsuta, Senior Executive Officer and Head of R&D for UNIQLO at Fast Retailing Group.

The lineup of women's and kids' items introduce functional layering pieces in coordinated colors and matching patterns. This season's collection features four distinctive Marimekko prints from leading designers Maija Isola and Annika Rimala: Seireeni, Kimalainen and Koppelo from Isola, and Suomu by Rimala. The collection includes warm and soft fleece cardigans, comfy lambswool knits as well as vivid accessories along with UNIQLO's HEATTECH garments.



Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko's international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko's international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with UNIQLO has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in the Asia-Pacific region both in 2023 and 2024.



Photos:

Read more:





Further information:

Leena Salomaa, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 758 7233

...

DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 3.1 trillion yen for the 2024 fiscal year ending August 31, 2024 (US $21.39 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2024 rate of $1 = 144.9 yen), Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. Its corporate statement is Changing Clothes, Changing Conventional Wisdom. Change the World.

Today UNIQLO has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. For more information, visit