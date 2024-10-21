Israeli Strike Causes Fire At Indonesian Hospital In Northern Gaza

Gaza, Oct. 21 (Petra) - A fire broke out at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza on Monday, following a direct strike by Israeli forces, according to local reports.The of in Gaza called for international intervention to ensure the safety of medical facilities and staff in besieged northern Gaza, which has faced heavy bombardment for 17 consecutive days.

