Daddy Yankee Joins Exclusive Spotify ‘Billions Club’ With Smash-Hit ‘Gasolina’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakout hit from world-renowned artist that brought Reggaeton to the global stage

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinq celebrates the news that world-renowned Reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee has joined Spotify's“Billions Club” with his breakout hit "Gasolina," which catapulted Daddy Yankee's career and is credited with bringing Reggaeton to the masses.

The milestone hits as Cinq and Daddy Yankee celebrate the 20th anniversary release of“Gasolina” and the album Barrio Fino, which won a Latin Grammy in 2005 as the Best Urban Music Album. It also marked the first time a Reggaeton album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. "Gasolina" was also the first Reggaeton song to be nominated for the Latin Grammy for record of the year.

“The Billions Club is a prestigious playlist on Spotify that includes songs that have achieved over one billion streams on the platform," said Barry Daffurn, Cinq Music President and Co-founder.“It's a highly exclusive list and serves as a marker of a song's worldwide popularity and success in the streaming era.”

As part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Daddy Yankee 's Barrio Fino, Cinq Music has re-released the groundbreaking album on vinyl, along with El Cangri.com, Los Homerun-es, El Cartel: The Big Boss, Talento de Barrio, and Mundial. All six albums are now available for pre-order through a newly launched online store , Amazon and retailers.

About Cinq Music

Cinq Music is a technology-driven music distributor, record label, and publisher with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Bogota, Medellin, Seoul, Minsk, and Colombo. Cinq's prominent repertoire has won Grammy awards and dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and has held numerous number one chart positions across a variety of Billboard charts. Its impressive roster includes culturally significant artists in Latin Music such as Anuel AA, Arc Angel, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Fuerza Regida, and Natanael Cano, as well as English language Pop and Hip-Hop icons such as Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston, T.I., and many more. Cinq Music is a division of GoDigital Media Group , a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Dean Fisk

...