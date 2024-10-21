Berlinrosen Parent Acquires Small Girls PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - BerlinRosen parent has acquired Small Girls PR,

bolstering the company's existing consumer capabilities.



Small Girls PR, co-founded by Mallory Blair in 2010, specializes in earned media, influencer marketing and experiential activations. It has 75 employees with offices in New York and Los Angeles.



The agency's clients include Billie, Taskrabbit, GE, Jack in the Box, Nutrafol and Snapchat among others.



Small Girls will have access to Orchestra's operations, resources and team of strategic storytellers. Terms of the were not disclosed.



“In a world where we need to constantly earn and re-earn an audience's attention, Small Girls PR has developed a unique and incredible muscle at consistently coming up with creative ideas that break through and blow away their clients,” said Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen.“This acquisition not only expands our consumer offering but also introduces a scalable, high-quality creative process to our organization that will benefit all Orchestra clients.”



Small Girls will joins Orchestra's portfolio of existing firms including BerlinRosen, Brightmode, Civitas Public Affairs Group, Glen Echo, Derris, Inkhouse, M18, Message Lab and Onward.



The acquisition comes following BerlinRosen Holdings' March rebranding as Orchestra, putting its eight agencies - including namesake BerlinRosen - under a single network umbrella.



Orchestra is backed by O2 Investment Partners and spearheaded by the co-founders of BerlinRosen, Rosen and Valerie Berlin, who are guiding Orchestra's growth strategy.







