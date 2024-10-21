Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Occupation's Escalation N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament condemned Monday the Israeli escalation in northern Gaza, as at least 85 Palestinians martyred and others in Biet Lahia massacre after bombing an entire residential area within an hour.

In a statement, the Parliament stressed that the Israeli occupation's act of starving and terrifying the civilians, targeting shelters and hospitals, burning tents, and forcing Palestinians to leave their homeland is a "dangerous" escalations, and a clear violation of international and humanitarian laws.

It called on the international community, UN Security Council, influential countries, and international and regional parliaments to pressure the Israeli occupation to put an end to this violent escalation, calling for an immediate halt to the aggression on Gaza, and to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for all the war crimes it committed.

The Parliament also demanded that the international community provides protection for Gazans, stop ethnic cleansing, and ensure justice for Palestinians within a two-state solution. (end)

