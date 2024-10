Graniteshares - Delisting Etps - Euronext Paris

GraniteShares Plc

21 October 2024

LEI: 635400MFOIY6BX1JUC92

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer")

NOTICE OF DELISTING

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

NOTICE is hereby given by the Issuer to the holders of the ETP Securities listed in Schedule 1 thereto (the "Affected Series"), that with effect from open of trading on 28 October 2024, the Relevant Series will be delisted from the exchange set out in Schedule 1 hereto. The Relevant Series will continue to trade on all other exchanges on which they are listed, as set out in Schedule 2 hereto (the "Remaining Trading Lines").

Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Issue Deed relating to the ETP Securities.

This Notice is given by the Issuer.

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC

By: ______/s/ Aileen Mannion_________________

Name: ___ Aileen Mannion ___________________

Title: Director

Ground Floor, Two Dockland Central

Guild Street

North Dock

Dublin 1

Ireland

Schedule 1 - Affected Series