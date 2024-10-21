The Institute For Value-Based Medicine® From The American Journal Of Managed Care® Hosts “Cardiac Care In A Value-Based World” Event In Phoenix

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This in-person event will be held in partnership with Banner and Banner|Aetna

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC ® ), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to announce an informative event,“Cardiac Care in a Value-Based World.” The dinner will be held in partnership with Banner Health and Banner|Aetna on Nov. 12, 2024, at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Institute for Value-Based is well known for championing value-based care and pushing health care practices forward. This event will feature a panel of medical experts who will explore the latest innovations in cardiac care and the unique challenges and opportunities within the value-based care and population health practice landscapes.

The event will be led by cochairs Robert Groves, M.D., from Banner|Aetna, and Ed Clarke, M.D., from Banner Health. The conference will include the following sessions:



Working Together – Primary Care and Cardiology

Coordination of Care Between Group Practices and Health Systems

Perspectives on Full-Risk Contracting Cardiac Solutions and CHF Readmission Reduction

Attendees will gain valuable insights from expert speakers who will highlight best practices and innovative approaches within cardiac care. In addition to networking opportunities, participants can explore fresh perspectives on the challenges facing primary care and cardiology. The event features a distinguished lineup of thought leaders who will share their knowledge and experiences, offering attendees a thorough understanding of the latest trends and advancements in the field.

For more information and to register for free, please visit the Cardiac Care in a Value-Based World event page.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include Population Health, Equity and Outcomes and Evidence-Based OncologyTM. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health's high-quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna's health-plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 33 hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center , a partnership with one of the world's leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner's array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit .

About CVS Health

CVS Health ® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

...

Banner|Aetna is the brand name for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc.

©2024 Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at