Rapid Growth Forecast For Global Calcium Sulfate Industry To Reach USD 415.2 Million By 2034, Growing At A 4.1% CAGR | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Calcium Sulfate is projected to grow from USD 277.8 million in 2024 to USD 415.2 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.1%. Key drivers include increased demand in the construction, food, and industries, alongside emerging sustainability trends.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Calcium Sulfate Market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, with the market value increasing from USD 277.8 million in 2024 to USD 415.2 million by 2034. This reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for calcium sulfate in various industries, including construction, pharmaceuticals, and food processing, as well as its application in the production of gypsum boards and fertilizers.



Calcium sulfate is a versatile compound known for its role in construction materials, specifically in the production of gypsum boards and plasters, which are essential in building and infrastructure projects. With rising urbanization and the growing construction sector, especially in emerging markets, demand for calcium sulfate is anticipated to remain robust. Additionally, its use in the food industry as an additive and firming agent is contributing to market expansion.

The healthcare sector also plays a vital role in driving demand for calcium sulfate, as it is widely used in pharmaceutical formulations and dental care products. This versatility across industries enhances the market's resilience and broadens the scope for growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, sustainability efforts are pushing manufacturers to explore environmentally friendly production methods, boosting the market as industries move toward greener practices.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The Calcium Sulfate Market is primarily driven by the expanding construction industry, particularly in fast-growing economies such as China and India. With increased demand for building materials like gypsum boards and cement , calcium sulfate has become a crucial component in these applications.

Moreover, the food industry's demand for calcium sulfate as a firming agent, stabilizer, and additive has contributed to its steady growth. The product's widespread use in the manufacturing of baked goods, canned vegetables , and dairy products is supporting market expansion.

The pharmaceutical sector also presents substantial growth opportunities, with calcium sulfate being a key ingredient in medical-grade plasters and dental care products. As healthcare systems grow globally, the demand for high-quality, bio-compatible materials like calcium sulfate is expected to rise.

“The Calcium Sulfate Market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising demand across construction, food, and pharmaceutical sectors. With sustainability becoming a priority, calcium sulfate's eco-friendly applications are expected to fuel future market expansion," - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The Calcium Sulfate Market is projected to grow from USD 277.8 million in 2024 to USD 415.2 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.1%.

Increasing demand for calcium sulfate in the construction and food industries is driving market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region will continue to dominate market expansion, owing to rapid urbanization and industrial development.

Sustainability trends are pushing manufacturers to develop eco-friendly production methods for calcium sulfate products. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are emerging as significant consumers of calcium sulfate, especially in dental and medical applications.



Component Insights

In terms of product types, the Calcium Sulfate Market is segmented into anhydrous calcium sulfate and dihydrate calcium sulfate. The latter holds a larger share due to its extensive use in construction and food processing applications. Dihydrate calcium sulfate, commonly known as gypsum, is widely utilized in the production of plaster, wallboards, and cement, making it a staple in the construction industry.

Anhydrous calcium sulfate, while less common, is gaining traction due to its use in specialized applications like desiccants and as a drying agent in chemical laboratories.

Browse the Complete Report!

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Several factors are driving the growth of the Calcium Sulfate Market. These include the booming construction industry, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, and the increasing use of gypsum-based products in modern building designs. The product's role in the food industry as a firming agent and stabilizer further supports market expansion.

Trends toward sustainability and eco-friendly building materials are opening new avenues for the market, as calcium sulfate is considered a recyclable and reusable material. The adoption of green building practices, coupled with government initiatives promoting sustainable infrastructure, is expected to accelerate market growth.

Additionally, advancements in the pharmaceutical industry and dental care are driving demand for medical-grade calcium sulfate, which is bio-compatible and safe for medical applications.









Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The Calcium Sulfate Market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge. Some of the leading companies in the market include:



Saint-Gobain

USG Corporation

Georgia-Pacific

Knauf Gips

Etex Group

Holcim

Xiamen Huilong Chemical Co.

Boral Limited

Al Ahli Gypsum

Gypcore

W. R. Grace & Co.

ACG Materials

SAKG (Süddeutsche Anhydrit)

J.K. Cement Ltd.

DAK Americas

The Chemours Company

Ecolab Inc.

Celenese Corporation Solvay



These companies are investing heavily in research and development to create more sustainable and efficient calcium sulfate products, particularly in light of increasing environmental regulations and the growing emphasis on green building practices.

Key Segments of the Calcium Sulfate Market

By Product Type:

The industry is divided into gypsum and anhydrite. Gypsum includes natural and synthetic gypsum, while anhydrite includes natural and synthetic anhydrite.

By Grade:

The segment is divided into food, technical, and pharmaceutical grade.

By Application:

The category includes construction, agriculture sector, pharmaceuticals, industrial sector, food and beverages, paints and coatings, and cosmetic and personal care.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Old Publication: Calcium Sulfate Market Soars: Surpassing USD 338.54 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Diverse Applications and Growing Awareness

Japanese Translation –

世界の硫酸カルシウム市場は、今後 10 年間で大幅に成長すると予測されており、市場価値は 2024 年の 2 億 7,780 万米ドルから 2034 年までに 4 億 1,520 万米ドルに増加すると見込まれています。これは、予測期間中の年平均成長率 (CAGR) が 4.1% と安定していることを反映しています。この成長は、建設、医薬品、食品加工などのさまざまな業界で硫酸カルシウムの需要が増加していること、および石膏ボードや肥料の製造における硫酸カルシウムの用途によって推進されています。

硫酸カルシウムは、建築資材、特に建築およびインフラ プロジェクトに不可欠な石膏ボードや石膏の製造での役割で知られる多用途の化合物です。都市化の進行と、特に新興市場での建設部門の成長により、硫酸カルシウムの需要は堅調に推移すると予想されます。さらに、食品業界で添加剤や固化剤として使用されていることも、市場の拡大に貢献しています。

ヘルスケア部門も、医薬品や歯科用製品に広く使用されている硫酸カルシウムの需要を牽引する上で重要な役割を果たしています。業界をまたがるこの汎用性により、市場の回復力が高まり、今後数年間の成長の余地が広がります。

さらに、持続可能性への取り組みにより、メーカーは環境に優しい生産方法を模索するようになっており、業界がより環境に配慮した慣行へと移行するにつれて市場が拡大しています。

成長の原動力と機会

硫酸カルシウム市場は、主に中国やインドなどの急成長経済国における建設業界の拡大によって牽引されています。石膏ボードやセメントなどの建築資材の需要が高まる中、硫酸カルシウムはこれらの用途で重要なコンポーネントとなっています。

さらに、食品業界では、固化剤、安定剤、添加剤として硫酸カルシウムの需要が高まっており、着実な成長に貢献しています。この製品は、焼き菓子、缶詰野菜、乳製品の製造で広く使用されており、市場の拡大を支えています。

医薬品部門にも大きな成長機会があり、硫酸カルシウムは医療グレードの絆創膏や歯科用製品の主要成分です。ヘルスケアシステムが世界的に拡大するにつれ、硫酸カルシウムのような高品質で生体適合性のある材料の需要が高まると予想されます。「硫酸カルシウム市場は、建設、食品、医薬品部門での需要の高まりにより、着実に成長する見込みです。 「持続可能性が優先事項となり、硫酸カルシウムの環境に優しい用途が将来の市場拡大の原動力となることが期待されています」と、Future Market Insights (FMI) のアソシエイトバイスプレジデント、Nikhil Kaitwade 氏は言います。

市場調査の主なポイント:

. 硫酸カルシウム市場は、2024 年の 2 億 7,780 万米ドルから 2034 年には 4 億 1,520 万米ドルに拡大し、CAGR は 4.1% になると予測されています。

. 建設業界と食品業界での硫酸カルシウムの需要増加が市場成長を牽引しています。

. 急速な都市化と産業発展により、アジア太平洋地域が引き続き市場拡大を牽引します。

. 持続可能性のトレンドにより、メーカーは硫酸カルシウム製品の環境に優しい製造方法を開発するよう促されています。

. 製薬およびヘルスケア部門は、特に歯科および医療用途で硫酸カルシウムの重要な消費者として浮上しています。

コンポーネントの洞察

製品タイプ別に見ると、硫酸カルシウム市場は無水硫酸カルシウムと二水和硫酸カルシウムに分かれています。後者は、建設や食品加工用途で広く使用されているため、より大きなシェアを占めています。一般に石膏として知られる二水和硫酸カルシウムは、石膏、壁板、セメントの製造に広く使用されており、建設業界では欠かせない存在となっています。

無水硫酸カルシウムはそれほど一般的ではありませんが、乾燥剤や化学実験室の乾燥剤などの特殊な用途で使用されているため、注目を集めています。

市場の成長、傾向、機会の主な決定要因

硫酸カルシウム市場の成長を牽引している要因はいくつかあります。これには、特にアジア太平洋地域での建設業界の活況、および現代の建築設計における石膏ベースの製品の使用の増加が含まれます。食品業界での固化剤および安定剤としての製品の役割は、市場の拡大をさらに後押ししています。

持続可能性と環境に優しい建築材料への傾向は、硫酸カルシウムがリサイクル可能で再利用可能な材料であると考えられているため、市場に新しい道を開いています。グリーンビルディングの実践の導入と、持続可能なインフラを推進する政府の取り組みが相まって、市場の成長が加速すると予想されます。

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

According to the latest market survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the global Calcium Oxide market is relishing a market valuation of USD 4,573.4 Million in 2022 and is all set to expand with a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2022 to 2032 period.

Global demand for Sulphur-coated Urea is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 3.3% Y-o-Y to USD 1453 Million in 2032.

Global Flat Glass demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to be valued at USD 8.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The global silica sand for glass making market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033. The valuation is projected to cross USD 8.5 billion by 2033.

The glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites market is predicted to capture a valuation of USD 18.54 billion in 2023, and is rising to USD 41.53 billion by 2033. The market is estimated at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

By the year 2032, the net worth of the global heat resistant glass is predicted be around USD 7.5 Billion and is predicted to register a fair CAGR of 4.3% through these forecast years.

The global ultra-thin glass market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2033. It is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 29.5 billion by 2033. The market stands at USD 10.7 billion in 2023.

The global scratch-resistant glass market size is projected to increase from USD 2.8 billion in 2024 to USD 7 billion by 2034. The market is poised to witness a 9.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period, with a notable 11.8% CAGR recorded in 2023.

The fiberglass market is currently showing a CAGR of 5.30% for the next decade, it is highly likely to reach a whopping USD 19,028.50 million by 2034.

The tinted glass market is likely to strengthen its boundaries at a steady CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to hold a revenue of USD 21.77 billion in 2023 while it is projected to cross a value of USD 41.26 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube