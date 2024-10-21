Deputy Armenian PM Makes Statement On Next Stages Of Border Delimitation With Azerbaijan
Date
10/21/2024 5:11:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Armenia and Azerbaijan have not yet discussed which area will be
addressed in the next stage of border delimitation,
Azernews reports, citing Armenia's Deputy Prime
Minister Mher Grigoryan as he made this statement during a meeting
of the parliamentary foreign relations committee.
“There have been no discussions regarding the next area. The
principles for selecting areas have not been determined yet. The
only principle is that the issue must be resolved by consensus,”
Grigoryan emphasized.
It is noteworthy that, according to the protocol signed on April
19, 2024, during the 8th meeting of the State Commission on border
delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the two countries
agreed on the joint rules of operation for the commissions. These
rules were officially signed on August 30, 2024.
Currently, both Azerbaijan and Armenia are working on
implementing internal procedures related to the agreed process.
MENAFN21102024000195011045ID1108801634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.