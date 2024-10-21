Deputy Armenian PM Makes Statement On Next Stages Of Border Delimitation With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Armenia and Azerbaijan have not yet discussed which area will be addressed in the next stage of border delimitation, Azernews reports, citing Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan as he made this statement during a meeting of the parliamentary foreign relations committee.

“There have been no discussions regarding the next area. The principles for selecting areas have not been determined yet. The only principle is that the issue must be resolved by consensus,” Grigoryan emphasized.

It is noteworthy that, according to the protocol signed on April 19, 2024, during the 8th meeting of the State Commission on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the two countries agreed on the joint rules of operation for the commissions. These rules were officially signed on August 30, 2024.

Currently, both Azerbaijan and Armenia are working on implementing internal procedures related to the agreed process.