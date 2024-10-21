Dubai Municipality Announces Winners Of The Food Elite Program

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 October 2024: Dubai Municipality is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Food Elite Program, a government-led recognition initiative that honours establishments excelling in food safety. The program highlights those who are leading the way in these critical areas, encouraging others in the to follow their example. H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, presided over the awards ceremony, honoring the winners for their outstanding contributions to food safety excellence.

In the Standalone and Formal Dine-in Restaurants category, Clap Restaurant (TFGate Village Building) took first place, followed by Leila Restaurant (Downtown Boulevard, Clarens Tower 2) in second, and Bab Al Mansour Restaurant (The Lofts, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard) in third.

For the Hotel-affiliated Dine-in Restaurants category, Meditrano Restaurant at Armani Hotel (Burj Khalifa) earned first place, with Cucina Restaurant at Marriott Resort (Palm Jumeirah) coming in second, and Brasserie Restaurant at Sofitel Dubai (The Obelisk) taking third place.

In the Quick Service Food Outlets and Cafeterias category, Trader's House (Dubai World Trade Centre) secured first place, followed by McDonald's (Blue Tower) in second, and Al Baik (Al Diyafa) in third.

The winners were recognised during the 18th Dubai International Food Safety Conference , which runs until 23 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This recognition not only honours the achievements of these outstanding establishments but also serves to inspire others to raise their standards in food safety and social responsibility, setting new benchmarks for the industry.