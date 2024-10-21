Steigenberger Hotel, QCS Hold Breast Cancer Awareness Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Steigenberger Hotel Doha partnered with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) to host an exclusive 'Pink October' event at the luxurious Opal Spa recently.

This significant partnership brought together inspiring guests, including members of the Teal Society, Doha Wireless Warriors, social influencers, media personalities, cancer survivors, and caregivers, for a powerful evening focused on solidarity, support, and awareness.

The female-only event, held to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, was designed to show that society supports and hears everyone affected by cancer, from the survivors to those still fighting, and the incredible caregivers who stand by their side. This collaboration between Steigenberger and QCS added an impactful layer to the event, amplifying the cause's reach and ensuring that the evening was a memorable celebration of strength and resilience.

Attendees were welcomed by the Steigenberger team before multiple speakers, including survivors and caregivers, shared their moving and deeply personal stories.

“Partnering with Qatar Cancer Society for this event has been a truly humbling and meaningful experience,” said April L., Head of Marketing of Steigenberger Hotel Doha.

“Together, we have created a space for people to share their stories, raise awareness, and show that no one in this fight is alone. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to the well-being of our community.”