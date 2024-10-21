Ukraine Downs 59 Russian Drones Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down 59 of the 116 drones that the Russians have launched over Ukraine since the evening of Sunday, October 20.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

From 20:00 on Sunday, October 20, Russian invaders have been attacking Ukraine with various types of missiles, Shahed-type UAVs, and unspecified drones.

As of 09:30, a total of 119 air targets have been detected and escorted.

Ukrainian forces destroy nearly dozen Shahed UAVs targeting Kyiv overnight

Those include an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile (launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea); a Kh-35 guided air missile (launched from the airspace in the Black Sea area); a Kh-31P guided air missile (launched from the airspace in the Black Sea area); 116 drones (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces were involved in repelling the massive raid.

As of now, 59 enemy UAVs have been downed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions.

Another 45 drones disappeared from radars and up to 10 drones remain in Ukrainian airspace. Civilian infrastructure sustained damage.

The Air Force is yet to deliver an update on combat performance of air defense units.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of October 20, the Defense Forces neutralized nearly 10 Russian attack drones over Kyiv and on the approaches to the capital.