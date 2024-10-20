Defoamers Market Size & Share Forecast -2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Defoamers are chemical additives that prevent the production of foam in industrial settings. Defoamers prevent macro-foam formation and significant air occlusions in waterborne formulations. Foams typically form when is dispersed in liquids during various industrial processes. Most of the time, defoamers have surface-active properties and are insoluble in the foaming medium. Consequently, they are extensively used in various industries, including paper and pulp, paints and coatings, and automotive. To spread quickly along the surface interface and achieve the highest froth cooperation, defoamers should also have low surface forces per unit area.

Market Dynamics Growing Advantages and Benefits in Various Industries and Rising demand for Paper-based Products in Packaging Industry Drives the Global Market

The market for defoamers is expected to be driven by an increase in the use of paper-based products in the packaging sector over the forecast period. Additionally, there would be significant opportunities for market expansion due to the demand from subsectors like specialty paper, packaging paper, and industrial paper. It is anticipated that stringent regulations by governing bodies, particularly in developed countries, will challenge the market for defoamers. Manufacturers' constant effort to conform to increasingly stringent regulatory standards contributes significantly to the high costs associated with production and quality control.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder in the global defoamers market. Strong economic growth in the region has led to positive trends in key end-user industries, which reflect the market's steady growth. In addition to China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia are the leading contributors to the market's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Highlights



The global defoamers market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product,

the market is categorized into water-based, oil-based, silicone-based, and others. The silicone-based segment is the most dominant in the global defoamers market.

Based on application,

the market is divided into pulp and paper, coatings, agrochemicals, water treatment, food and beverages, and others. The paper and pulp segment contributes the largest revenue share because the product's reduced paper breaking improves the efficiency of the paper machine. Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder in the global defoamers market.

Competitive Players

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.Ashland Inc.Dow Corning CorporationEvonik Industries AGBASF SEElementis PlcClariant AGEastman Chemical Company Recent Developments

Recent Developments



May 2022 - Ashland launched PolyclarTM brewbrite granules, a more straightforward solution for upstream clarification. Innovation provided clarification and stabilization in one product. May 2022 - Ashland introduced VialoseTM trehalose dihydrate, a high purity lyoprotectant and stabilizer for biologic medicines and other parenteral formulations.

Segmentation

By ProductWater-basedOil-basedSilicone-basedOthersBy ApplicationsPulp and PaperCoatingsAgrochemicalsWater TreatmentFood and BeveragesOthers