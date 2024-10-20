Project 75: India's New Nuke Subs Aspire To Outmatch China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India's ambitious plan to build two nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSN) marks its latest bold move to counter China's expanding naval presence and protect its dominance in the Indian Ocean.

This month, Reuters reported that India has approved plans to construct two new SSNs, estimated to cost around 450 billion rupees (US$5.4 billion). The report says these submarines are part of a larger plan to build six such vessels, enhancing India's power in its traditional maritime sphere of influence.

The Reuters report mentions these new submarines, to be built at the government's shipbuilding center in Visakhapatnam with the involvement of construction major Larsen and Toubro , will be faster, quieter and capable of longer underwater missions compared to conventional diesel-powered submarines (SSK).

India has a history of leasing nuclear-powered submarines from Russia and is in line with broader plans to boost its domestic arms industry and become more self-sufficient for its weaponry. The move is also likely in response to heightened tensions with China after deadly clashes along their contested Himalayan border in 2020.

Reuters mentions that the new class of submarines will differ from the Arihant-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), which is

capable of launching nuclear weapons.

India's plan to acquire SSNs, known as Project 75, may stem from the fact that the Indian Ocean is perhaps the only theater where it can outmatch China, with the power projection benefit of nearby geography. That said, India's current submarine fleet leaves much to be desired.