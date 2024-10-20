Amman, Sofia To Strengthen Cooperation In Local Governance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 – Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh met with Bulgarian Ambassador Metin Kazak on Sunday to explore ways to enhance bilateral relations between Amman and Sofia, and expand cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.In a statement from the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Kazak commended the progress Amman has made across multiple sectors, reiterating his government's willingness to boost cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two cities.Amman and Sofia have been connected through a cooperation agreement since 2000, aimed at fostering collaboration in local administration and governance.