Israeli Airstrikes Claim 84 Lives In Gaza, Total Death Toll Surpasses 42,600
Date
10/20/2024 2:09:14 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, October 20 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in the Gaza Strip reported that Israeli Occupation
forces committed seven massacres within the past 24 hours, resulting in 84 deaths and 158 individuals wounded who were subsequently transported to hospitals.
In its daily report on the casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, the ministry noted that many victims
remain trapped under rubble and along the roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to access them.
The report highlighted that the death toll from the occupation's attack on the Beit Lahia project in the North Gaza Governorate since last night has reached 87 deaths, with many more missing beneath the debris and over 40 individuals wounded, including several in critical condition.
Since the onset of Israeli aggression on October 7, the total number of deaths in Gaza has surged to 42,603, with 99,795 wounded.
MENAFN20102024000117011021ID1108799453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.