Israeli Airstrikes Claim 84 Lives In Gaza, Total Death Toll Surpasses 42,600

Gaza, October 20 (Petra) - The of in the Gaza Strip reported that Israeli forces committed seven massacres within the past 24 hours, resulting in 84 deaths and 158 individuals wounded who were subsequently transported to hospitals.In its daily report on the casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, the ministry noted that many remain trapped under rubble and along the roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to access them.The report highlighted that the death toll from the occupation's attack on the Beit Lahia project in the North Gaza Governorate since last night has reached 87 deaths, with many more missing beneath the debris and over 40 individuals wounded, including several in critical condition.Since the onset of Israeli aggression on October 7, the total number of deaths in Gaza has surged to 42,603, with 99,795 wounded.