Netanyahu consents attacks on Iran

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has reportedly authorized a list of targets for potential military strikes in response to Iran’s recent missile offensive against Israel. On October 1, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel as retaliation for the deaths of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and an Iranian general from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in September.



In the wake of these attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed to deliver a “deadly, pinpoint accurate, and surprising” response to Iran's aggression. Israeli officials have also suggested targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, as part of a broader retaliatory strategy.



According to an unnamed source cited by ABC News, Netanyahu has approved specific targets for these potential strikes. However, details regarding the nature of these targets, particularly whether they are exclusively military in nature, have not been disclosed. Additionally, there is currently no established timeline for when these retaliatory strikes might occur.



Earlier reports indicated that Netanyahu had assured U.S. President Joe Biden that any Israeli response would be limited to military targets, in line with Biden’s request to avoid strikes on Iran’s oil and nuclear infrastructure.



In response to the escalating tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Israel against further military actions, stating that Iran would deliver a “decisive and regretful” response if Israel proceeds with attacks in retaliation for the missile strikes on October 1. This exchange underscores the heightened volatility in the region and the potential for further military escalation between Israel and Iran.

