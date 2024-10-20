Harris avoids inquiry regarding Biden’s mental waning

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Fox News, Vice President Kamala Harris took a firm stance in defense of President Joe Biden's mental capabilities, amid ongoing concerns regarding his age and mental acuity. The interview comes in the wake of Biden's decision to suspend his re-election campaign in July, a move that has raised eyebrows and prompted speculation about his for office. Notably, Biden designated Harris as his successor, which has added another layer of scrutiny to both their leadership and futures.



During the interview, host Bret Baier pointedly asked Harris when she first noticed any decline in Biden's mental faculties. Harris responded by asserting that she has observed Biden's actions closely, from the Oval Office to the Situation Room. “He has the judgment and experience to make very important decisions on behalf of the American people,” she emphasized, attempting to quell any doubts about his capabilities.



As Baier attempted to press for further clarification, Harris quickly redirected the conversation to criticize her Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump, labeling him as “unstable.” She firmly stated, “Joe Biden is not on the ballot, and Donald Trump is,” underscoring her belief that the focus should be on the former president's potential return to power rather than Biden’s perceived shortcomings.



Biden’s initial reluctance to withdraw from the race shifted following a challenging televised debate with Trump, during which he appeared confused and struggled to articulate his thoughts clearly. In the aftermath, Harris commended Biden's choice to step back from the campaign, describing it as “one of the most courageous” decisions a president could make.



The interview highlights the ongoing debate surrounding Biden's age and fitness for office, a topic that is expected to remain in the spotlight as the political landscape continues to evolve. Harris's attempts to shift focus onto Trump suggest a strategic maneuver to steer public attention away from concerns about Biden and toward the implications of a potential Trump presidency.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799057