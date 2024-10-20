Jordan Condemns Israeli Settler Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 20 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates condemned the provocative actions of extremist Israeli settlers who stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif under the protection of Israeli forces.The ministry denounced these actions as a blatant violation of international law, the historical and status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites, and Israel's obligations as the occupying power.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately cease all violations and unilateral actions targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning against ongoing attempts to alter the temporal and spatial status quo at the site.He also highlighted the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, along with intensified incursions and attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.Qudah stressed that Israel's continued unilateral measures risk further escalation and destabilization in the region, urging the international community to take firm and decisive action to condemn these violations and ensure the protection of the Palestinian people.Reaffirming Jordan's position, Qudah reiterated that the entire 144-dunum area of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusive to Muslims.He emphasized that the Jerusalem Waqf Administration, under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places, is the sole legal authority responsible for managing all aspects of Al-Haram Al-Sharif and overseeing entry to the site.