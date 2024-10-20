Iraqi Pres. Casts Vote In Kurdistan Parliament Elections
Date
10/20/2024 3:04:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President of Kurdish nationality Abdullatif Rashid casted his vote in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Parliament elections at a hall designated for senior state officials at the Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq.
A statement from the president's media office revealed that Al-Rashid stressed the importance of elections as a means of expressing opinions, achieving stability and prosperity, and enhancing freedom and democracy.
The president urged the citizens of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to participate in the elections, praising the efforts of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and other government organizations that managed the voting process.
Polling stations, that are meant to receive more than two million registered voters, opened their doors Sunday at 7:00 and will close at 6:00 pm local time. (pickup previous)
ahh
MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108798858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.