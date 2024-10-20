Iraqi Pres. Casts Vote In Kurdistan Parliament Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President of Kurdish nationality Abdullatif Rashid casted his vote in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Parliament at a hall designated for senior state officials at the Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq.

A statement from the president's office revealed that Al-Rashid stressed the importance of elections as a means of expressing opinions, achieving stability and prosperity, and enhancing freedom and democracy.

The president urged the citizens of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to participate in the elections, praising the efforts of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and other government organizations that managed the voting process.

Polling stations, that are meant to receive more than two million registered voters, opened their doors Sunday at 7:00 and will close at 6:00 pm local time. (pickup previous)

ahh













MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108798858