Injury Toll In Missile Strikes On Kryvyi Rih Rises To 17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people as a result of ballistic missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 17.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“It was a difficult night... According to updated information, 17 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian attacks. As many as 14 of them required medical assistance. Eight injured people are in hospital, their condition is moderately grave,” he noted.

Lysak added that as a result of the strikes, a hotel, a store, an administrative building, an educational institution, and seven apartment buildings were damaged. About one and a half dozen vehicles were also hit, including three fire trucks, three police cars, and an ambulance.

Emergency points have been set up in the city to accept claims for damaged property. They are also distributing construction materials. People are being provided with food and hot tea.

“The aggressor has not stopped its terror in Nikopol region either. Throughout the night, they fired artillery at Marhanets community. In the morning, they shelled the district center. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths,” Lysak noted.

As previously reported, on the evening of October 19, the Russian invaders struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles twice within half an hour. Earlier, it was known that 13 people were injured.